Karen Denman, 60, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, November 27, 2020 12pm at Mullens Cemetery. Visitation will be on today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors- Nettleton. Burial will follow at Mullens Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.