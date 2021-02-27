Mrs. Carrie Hughes Denney, 88 passed away Feb. 02, 2021 at the NMMC in Tupelo after an extended illness. Mrs. Denney was born April 14, 1932 in Iuka MS to the late Oscar and Ida Hughes. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and traveling with her husband delivering RV's. She is survived by three children; Raven Kasprazak, Ann Clark, and Tim Denney, three stepchildren; Jim Denney, Stanley Leslie, and Linda Pucilowski, six siblings, 18, grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband James, three children; Lee Myrick, Patricia Myrick, and Larry Myrick, and one stepson; Mike Denney. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Ezell Funeral Home and Crematory are honored to serve the family at this time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.