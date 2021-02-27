Mrs. Carrie Hughes Denney, 88 passed away Feb. 02, 2021 at the NMMC in Tupelo after an extended illness. Mrs. Denney was born April 14, 1932 in Iuka MS to the late Oscar and Ida Hughes. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and traveling with her husband delivering RV's. She is survived by three children; Raven Kasprazak, Ann Clark, and Tim Denney, three stepchildren; Jim Denney, Stanley Leslie, and Linda Pucilowski, six siblings, 18, grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband James, three children; Lee Myrick, Patricia Myrick, and Larry Myrick, and one stepson; Mike Denney. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Ezell Funeral Home and Crematory are honored to serve the family at this time.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.