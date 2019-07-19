Sarah Jean Rakestraw Denning, 68, passed away July 18, 2019 at her home. She was born February 22, 1951 in Union County to Wavy Clyde and Jewel Christine Pickens Rakestraw. She was a homemaker and enjoyed keeping her grandchildren. She was a member of Parks Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Scott Duley officiating. Burial will be in Parks Community Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge if the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Gary W. Denning; a daughter, Leigh Ann Denning Knox (Chris) and a son, Brian Denning (Shonna); two sisters, Ruby Rakestraw and Mary Garcia (Daniel); and a brother, Benny Rakestraw (Mabel), all of New Albany; five grandchildren: Cassidy Denning, Cayden Knox, Caylee Addison Knox, Ava Denning and Emma Denning; 2 special cousins: Reta Allred and Glenda Rakestraw; lifelong friend: Hilda Fooshee; and special friend and prayer-partner: Jimmy Stubbs. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be Cayden Knox, Perrin Rakestraw, James Garcia, Brett Rakestraw, Casey McBrayer, Jacob Hogue, Terry McBrayer and Dan Hogue. Honorary pallbearers will be Darin Flowers, Landin Garcia, and Brad Pannell. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20,2019, at United. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
