Danny Hugh Dennis, 67, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at The Meadows. He was born October 29, 1954 to the late Idus Lester Dennis and the late Maudie Pearl Weaver Dennis. He graduated from IAHS in 1973. Danny was employed at Mueller Copper Tube for 25 years until becoming disabled in 2002. He enjoyed spending time in nateure, hunting, fishing, birdwatching, collecting, and attending auctions. Danny had two feline companions that brought him much joy, Kaddie Kat and Kitty Bob. He was a member of Tilden Church of Christ. A celebration of Danny's life will be 2:00 pm on Friday February 25, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Jeff Bates with visitation beginning at 12:00 in the Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at Tilden Community Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his loving wife and caregiver for the last few years, Danita Wheeler Dennis of Fulton. Preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Joe Dennis Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
