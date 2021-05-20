Dan Allison Dennis, Jr.

Dan Allison Dennis, Jr., 66, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. His visitation will be on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur, AL. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Duaine Griggs officiating. Dan is survived by his wife, Angela; sons, Matthew and Josh; daughter, Brandy; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sydney, and Cash; sister, Janet; brother, Milton and father, Dan Dennis, Sr. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jane Dennis; grandparents, Jeanette Dennis and John Beecher Dennis, Janie Mullinax and Lewis Mullinax. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

