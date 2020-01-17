IUKA -- Robert D. "Bob" Dennis, 87, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. Services will be on Saturday, January 18, at 12:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.