Katy Lou Johnson Denson, 73, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. She was born August 8, 1947 to the late Henry Grady Johnson and the late Lillian Gertrude Griggs Johnson in Itawamba County. She enjoyed reading, fishing and watching scary movies with her family. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday January 26, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday January 25, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughters; Cindy (Kendell) Harmon of Tupelo, and Stephanie (Leo Espinosa) Denson of Fulton, 13 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren, 1 brother; Ricky (Jane) Johnson of Fulton, sisters; Ruth Ann Mitchell of Fulton, Cathy (Paul) Ashley of Fulton, and Ruby Beam of Smithville, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents; Henry Grady and Lillian Gertrude Johnson, son; Tony Johnson, daughter, Sarah Spencer, sister; Wanda G Johnson, brothers, Jackie Wayne Johnson, Bobby Joe Johnson, Eugene Johnson, and a sister in law, Dimple Johnson. Pallbearers will be Nathan Jones, Alex Jones, Brantley Harmon, Jerred Spencer, Preston Spencer, Tony Johnson Jr., Jessie Johnson, Juan Espinosa Leo Espinosa Jr. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
