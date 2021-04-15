Timothy Erastus Denson (Shortman), 60, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Jackson General Hospital in Jackson, TN. He was born on April 29, 1960 to Nolan and Ruby Denson. He worked for Action Industries for 30 years, and was a member of East Mount Zion Baptist Church. His love for his family and friends was his pride and joy. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, nature, outdoors, and taking care of his animals. He took pride in keeping everything around home beautiful, especially the lawn and garden. A Celebration of Life will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow at the East Prentiss Cemetery. Timothy is survived by his wife of 12 years, Patti Denson; one daughter Rachel (Jesse) Finley; step-children, Donald, Christopher, Ryan, Daniel, and Kimberlee Stout; one sister, Pam Harris; one brother in law, Bill Harris; two grandchildren, Leelyn and Rilyn; step-grandchildren Skylar, Brooklyn, Marrissa, Ryliegh, Khloe, and Abby; and 3 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Gerald and Perry Denson. Pallbearers are Rod McCeary, Nathan Patterson, Bill Harris, Scotty Mayo, Bill Bradick, and Cotton Thornton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
