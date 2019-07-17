Charles Braxton Dent ,12, died Sunday July 14, 2019 at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tn. He was born March 10, 2007 in Lee County. He attended Riverbend Baptist Church in Aberdeen. He attended Nettleton Jr. High School. He enjoyed cooking, playing his PlayStation, swimming,animals, and being with his family. Services will be 2 P.M. Friday at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann in Nettleton with Bro. Roy McHenry and Bro. Chris McCord. Burial will be at Kimble Cemetery. Survivors include his parents , Brittney (Kimble) Dent and Trey Dent; two brothers, Kullen Dent and John Easton Dent; Maternal Grandparents, Amanda Kimble, John Sandford, Kevin Coker, and Alisha Coker; Paternal Grandparents, Pam Britt, Charles Dent, and Jean Dent; Great Grandparents, Deborah and Jimmy Ridling (Memaw & Pepaw), Eddie and Jomae Kimble, Melvin Coker, Charles and Joan Dent, and Sue Mauldin; Aunts and Uncles; Kerri and Garret Westbrook, Whitney and Brian Samuell, Trey and Daniela Weaver, Brittany and Zack Goolsby Robin and Barry Martinez and Audi and Jeremy Wilson; A host of great aunts, uncles, and cousins. Two best friends, Khloe Baggett and Eli Baldwyn; and many other friends. He was preceded in death by many great grandparents and great great grandparents. Pallbearers will be Jeffery Kent, William Henson, Jared Harmon, Tony Carroll, Timmy Brown, and Josey Mason. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannemorial.com
