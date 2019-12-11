Gailya Willene Denton, 88, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. She was born in the Enterprise community in Union County on January 19, 1931, the daughter of WIllie Wyatt and Ina Odell Smithey Denton. Mrs. Denton was a Baptist and a retired tax preparer/bookkeeper. Her hobbies were growing flowers, she was known for having a show case yard, and traveling. She is survived by one sister, Jane Westmoreland and husband, Clarence, of Sherman and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Larry Denton. A memorial service will be held at 2 P. M., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Glenfield Funeral Home in New Albany. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.