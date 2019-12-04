VARDAMAN -- Jerica Denton, 25, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at NMMC - Pontotoc in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sat, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Jackson Chapel m.b. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, Dec 6, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial F.H. of Bruce. Burial will follow at Clear Springs.

