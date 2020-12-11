44, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Roger Lewis Denton was born to Roger Denton, Sr. of Florest and Carolyn Lexia (David) of Okolona on July 1, 1976 in Jackson, MS. Roger Lewis Denton is survived by one daughter; Emily Denton of Yazoo City. Two sisters; Carolyn Edwards (Daniel)of Okolona and Cindy Edwards of West Point. Two brothers; Steven Edwards (Tracey) of Houlka and Nate Bryant of Florest. Mr. Roger Lewis Denton also had three nieces; Brittany Pennington, Bailie Pennington, and Madison Alsobrooks. The Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sat., Dec. 12, 2020 at The Williams Memorial Funeral Home chapel. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

