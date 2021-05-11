William Samuel "Bill" DePriest, 96, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Dogwood in New Albany. He was born September 3, 1924 to Samuel Rudolph DePriest and Mattie Lucille Hughes DePriest. He was a World War II veteran of the U. S. Navy. He moved from his birthplace of Perry County, TN to New Albany in 1956. He retired from Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company after 39 years. He was a faithful member of the New Albany Church of Christ, where he had served as an Elder. Bill was always smiling and made everyone around him laugh. He never met a stranger. He loved his family, especially his wife. They would have been married for 72 years on June 1. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 11:00a.m. until service time at 1:00p.m. at United Funeral Service. Ray Kennedy will officiate. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife, Helen DePriest; a son, Steve DePriest; a daughter, Pat Kennedy (Ray); three grandchildren: Claire DePriest, Kate Teasler (Hal), and Parker DePriest (Laura); and five great grandchildren: Libby DePriest, Sam DePriest, Leah DePriest, Max Teasler, and Ivy Teasler. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
