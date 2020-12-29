Rickey Eugene Derrick, 64, resident of Ripley, departed this life Sunday morning, December 27, 2020 in the comfort of his home following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Derrick will be at 1 PM Wednesday, December 30 at The Overflow Church located at 713 Line St., Ripley. Bro. Bobby Goode will officiate and Bro. Clay Pritchett will have the committal and closing prayer. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Derrick was born April 16, 1956 in Cooter, MO, the son of the late Eugene and Betty Hean Whaley Derrick. He received his education in the Ripley Public School System and served his country in the Mississippi and Tennessee National Guard for six years. A Christian, Mr. Derrick was a well known self employed carpenter for over 28 years before slowing down due to health reasons. Affectionately known as "Pa-paw" or "Pop" to his much adored grandchildren, he was a devoted family man who shared life lessons of 'tough love' and how to work hard. He will be remembered for his willingness to help people in hard times, his love for all animals and the enjoyment of sitting outside watching nature. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Visitation will continue today until service time at The Overflow Church. Mr. Derrick is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Patricia Pruitt Derrick, five children, Brandy Paquet (Joseph) and Jason Derrick (Heather), both of Ripley, Dusty Derrick (Shana) and Lisa Derrick, both of Falkner and Shelby Dantes (James) of Camp Lejenue, NC, five sisters, Glenda Cagle (Jim) of Walnut Ruth Derrick and Pam Derrick, both of Ripley, Greta Derrick of Corinth and Kathy Davidson of Booneville, one brother, Jerry Derrick of Corinth, fifteen grandchildren, Andrew, Gracie and Laina Paquet, Evan, Alysssa, Madelynn, Rowan, John, Shaunia, Ava and Hazleigh Derrick, Reese Hopkins, Aubrey and Charlee Rutherford and Mason Dantes and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jean Derrick and four brothers, Donald, Buddy, Danny Joe and Larry Pedigo. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Derrick family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
