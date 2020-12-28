Rickey Eugene Derrick, 64, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at his residence in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, December 30 at 1 PM at The Overflow Church located at 713 South Line St.. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 29 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Overflow Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.

