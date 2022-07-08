Sharon E. DeRucki, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Services honoring the life of Sharon will be announced at a later date by the family. Ms. DeRucki was born March 21, 1942, in Detroit MI to the late Ernest and Loretta Rausch White. She was a graduate of Kimble High School and was employed with Lucent Technologies in the communications industry for 25 years before her retirement. A Christian, Ms. DeRucki was a devoted wife to her late husband, Daniel "Doc" DeRucki of 19 years. She cherished her family time and is described as being a little bit "spoiled rotten". Ms. DeRucki will be remembered as a hard worker who enjoyed traveling, camping, listening to Elvis and watching British Cinema. Those left to cherish her memories include one daughter, Deanna Yates (Don) of Blue Mountain, one son, Edward Crider of Myrtle Beach, SC, three grandchildren, Adrianna Copeland, Mike Reyes, and Amber Crider, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceeded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother, Melvin White. Memories can be shared with the DeRucki family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
