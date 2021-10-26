On October 22, 2021 Stacey Camille Morgan Dessonville, 55 years young, lost her brief battle with an aggressive brain tumor. Stacey was born July 1, 1966 to James Britt (JB) and Vivie Mae Oswalt Morgan. Stacey graduated from Mooreville High School in 1984 and earned her degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College. Stacey was loved by all who knew her. She settled in Red Wing, MN where she worked at the Mayo Hospital Red Wing for over 20 years mentoring and training the new nurses. Stacey loved life, fishing, singing, bowling, caring for others. Stacey's memory will be carried on by her husband Lydell Dessonville, her sister- Diane Morgan Clark, Nephew- Morgan Kent Clark (Shauna), niece- Britt Camille Clark Jones (Jared). Great niece and nephews, Myles and Thayer Clark, Lydia, Emerson, and Isaac Jones. Best friend of 46 years Sherri Estes Johnson, and a host of extended family and friends in Red Wing, Washington State and Mississippi. Celebration of life will be held November 4, 2021 at The Elks Club in Red Wing MN from 4:00pm to 11:00PM. We will miss you but never ever forget you.
