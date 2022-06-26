Jacob DeVaughn Baldwyn-Jacob Neil Devaughn, age 36, died Saturday June 25, 2022 at his home. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and read his Bible daily. He was an employee of Big M Trucking and an educator for seven years. He was an avid Ole Miss & Chicago Cubs fan. He umpired for Richey Sports for 8 years and was the 2021 umpire of the year. He was a standout athlete for the Baldwyn Bearcats and educator and coach for Pearl, Lee County, and Tupelo schools. He worked for The Children's Advocacy Center of North Mississippi for 3 years and enjoyed making memories with his cousins and nieces. Services were Monday at 6 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Stanley Huddleston Officiating. Burial was be in the Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery. Survivors include his mother Becky Hamblin Devaughn, 3 sisters, Molly Goodson & Cole of Guntown Laura Jane Goodson & Cory of Madison, Katie Anderson & Benjamin of Honolulu, HI and Angie Morris & Jesse of Tupelo. Other family include Emma, Kate and Stella Goodson, Claire Hughes & John Hampton, Hallie Goodson, Ava, Addie and Lucy Anderson, Sadie, Mason, Jack and Kane Morris. Pall Bearers will be Bart Palmer, Adam Prentiss, Casey Lott, Jerome Tyes, Zac Nelson, Chi Wesson, Jesse Morris, William Miller, Easton Michael, John Hampton Hughes Jr, Mason Morris, Jack Morris, Kane Morris, Zack Phillips and Will Webb, Guy Gardner. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Richey Sports Umpires. He was preceded in death by his father Buddy Neil Devaughn his grandparents Jack & Erma Rutherford Hamblin and R.C. and Inez DeVaughn. Visitation was from 3-6 pm Monday at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
