J. W. "Sonny" DeVaughn, 88, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, he was born June 28, 1931 to Timothy Edward and Atha Gillentine DeVaughn. He was a graduate of Mooreville High School where he starred on the basketball team. After graduation, he attached Mississippi State University where he was offered a Basketball scholarship. He enlisted with the United States Army and served for two years in Korea during the Korean Conflict. On October 19, 1951, he married Sybil Turner and became the most awesome father to three blessed children, multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. He later worked as an Administrator for Campbell's 66 Truckline until his health forced an early retirement. Sonny enjoyed being outdoors and as his health deteriorated, he adjusted his interest to meet his physical abilities. It began with a passion for hunting, then water skiing, fishing and eventually golfing. He had a great love for dogs; especially his jack russell feist, Dan, and was the kind of man who would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. His family lovingly referred to him as "Andy Griffith of the 21st Century". Sonny was also a man of great faith. He was a charter member of Lakeview Baptist Church where he served in his early years as a Deacon and was a dedicated member of the Missions Program. He will indeed be greatly missed by his family and friends. Survivors include two daughters, Jan Holt (Aaron) of Tupelo, Joy Shullaw (Wayne) of Lafayette, Louisiana; son, Brad DeVaughn (Michelle) of Mantachie; sister, Bobbie Evans of Tupelo; seven grandchildren, Chris Harbin, Michael Ritter, Cameron Stanford, Jake Shullaw, Raven Menard, Rachel DeVaughn, and Rebecca DeVaughn; and eight great-grandchildren, Blake Harbin, Chase Harbin, Ashley Stanford, Myles Gary, Jaxon Shullaw, Hallie Dill, Dakota Stone and Ethan Ritter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sybil DeVaughn; parents, Timothy Edward and Atha Gillentine DeVaughn; and three brothers, Bud, Orion and Marion DeVaughn. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Robert Garland officiating following visitation from 11 a.m. until service time. Private graveside services will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Cameron Stanford, Michael Ritter, Myles Gary, Rodney Turner, Wayne Shullaw and Greg Evans. Memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church, 830 Shumacola Trail, Tupelo, MS 38801. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
