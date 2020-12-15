Jim O. DeVaughn, 62, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center following a brief illness. A Lee County native and lifelong resident, he was born September 22, 1958 to Oran and Ida Mae DeVaughn. Jim worked for several years in the warehouse at STI. A true animal lover, Jim took care of his mule and donkeys and especially his dogs Bandit and Rowdy just like they were family. He also enjoyed NASCAR and wrestling. Jim was dearly loved by everyone who knew him. He leaves behind his only brother, Steve DeVaughn of Tupelo and was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of Jim's life will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Earl Barron officiating. Burial will be in Shannon Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Pallbearers will be Rex Berryman, Johnny Dye, Sammy Thornton, Doug Robinson, Bud Coley and Nick Humber. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
