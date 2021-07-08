Randy Lee DeVaughn, 40, passed away Monday, July 05, 2021, at University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. Services will be on Sat July 10, 2021 at 11 AM at Tupelo Chapel of Memories located at Associated Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Fri July 9, 2021 at 4 pm to 7 pm at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO. To leave condolences and memories log into associatedfuneral.com and click on the tributes link.. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Columbus, Ms.

