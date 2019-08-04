Vonceil McKay DeVaughn "Nanny", 82, passed away on Saturday, August 03, 2019 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was a former employee of Blue Bell, Red Kapp, Bauhaus and Marietta Mfg. Nanny enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and spending time with her loved ones. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 06, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Mitch Grissett and Bro. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. She is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Green (Tim) of Saltillo and Kim Grissom (Hal) of Baldwyn); son, Randy DeVaughn of Baldwyn; (5) grandchildren, Bob Green (Miki) of Saltillo, Jennifer Cooper (Chris) of Saltillo , Jake Green (Laken) of Ripley, Hunter Grissom of Oxford and Allie Grissom of Baldwyn; (8) great grandchildren, Sam, Stella, Sadie, Shepherd, Clay, Weston, Aiden and Archie; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Allie B. McKay; brother, Gene McKay and a sister, Geraldine Boxx. Pallbearers will be the members Fidelis Ladies Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home at Waters Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church building fund, P.O. 337 Baldwyn, MS 38824. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

