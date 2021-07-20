Joyce Ann Devauld, 66, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on 07/24/2021 at 2:00 PM at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery located on Whitfield St in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on 07/23/2021 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Fields Funeral Home/Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary located next door to the funeral home. Services were entrusted to Fields Funeral Home located at 202 N Olive St Okolona, MS 38860. Contact Grief Therapist and Funeral Director CPT Oliver W. Johnson, III, J.D. at (662) 447-2252 with all matters concerning the Devauld family during their time of bereavement.
