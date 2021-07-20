Joyce Ann Devauld, 66, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on 07/24/2021 at 2:00 PM at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery located on Whitfield St in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on 07/23/2021 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Fields Funeral Home/Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary located next door to the funeral home. Services were entrusted to Fields Funeral Home located at 202 N Olive St Okolona, MS 38860. Contact Grief Therapist and Funeral Director CPT Oliver W. Johnson, III, J.D. at (662) 447-2252 with all matters concerning the Devauld family during their time of bereavement.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.