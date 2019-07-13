CORINTH -- James Devers, 66, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Kings Daughters and Sons in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Friday, June 21. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.