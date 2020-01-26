Mirla Kaye Plunkett DeWitt, 85, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 at NMMC Hospice Unit in Tupelo. She was born on December 19, 1934 in Smithville to the late Jim and Madra Plunkett. She graduated from Smithville High School. She married the love of her life, Troy, on August 8, 1952. Kaye was a faithful member of Meadowood Baptist Church and Howard Brannon's Senior Adult Sunday School class. Kaye was a homemaker and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Later in life she and Troy enjoyed traveling across the country with his sister and brother-in-law, Hazel and Bill Hodges. In the past few months, she looked forward to their Sunday afternoon drives with Konie and Phillip. Kaye is survived by her husband of 67 years, Troy, of Amory; son, Troy Jr. (Debbie), Amory; daughters, Kathy Crisostomo (Shine), Pensacola, Kim Jewel (Vic), Senatobia, Konie Minga (Phillip), Amory; sister, Jenny Cantrell (Jerry), Amory; grandchildren, Karen Parker, Kelly Blake (Eric), Kerri Monaghan (Caleb), Joshua Crisostomo, Skye Suggs (Justin), Korey Harris (Stephanie), Kasey Harris, Holley Smith (Cameron), Kristen Knotts (Daniel), Wesley Minga (Katie), Heather Baker (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Karlie Parker, Austin Blake, Anna and Gracie Monaghan, Mya Smith, Summer and Blake Suggs, Ayden and Addie Harris, Hugh Smith, Lilly and Jack Knotts, Summer Minga, Noa Baker; great-great granddaughter, Addie Murphy; a host of nieces and nephews, and a special friend of many years, Nancy McCollum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Plunkett, and sisters, Jewell Cummings, Edith Stegall, and Bobbye Haney. The family of Kaye extends a heartfelt thank you to the "Visiting Angels," Destanie, Corsica, Janice, Liz, Rosie, and special caregiver, Margaret Dobbs. A graveside service will be held at 12PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Hatley Cemetery with Mr. Howard Brannon, Caleb Monaghan, and Wesley Minga speaking. Pallbearers will be Korey Harris, Kasey Harris, Wesley Minga, Buddy Minga, Phillip Minga, and Cameron Smith.
