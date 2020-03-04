Troy Elwood DeWitt, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 at NMMC Hospice Unit in Tupelo. He was born on October 17, 1929, in Rodney, Arkansas to William and Celia DeWitt. He was a graduate of Viola, Arkansas High School. After graduation, in 1948, he began working for the Frisco Railroad. In November 1951, he joined the United State Marine Corps serving our country until November 1953 receiving the National Defense Service Medal. After serving our country he returned to work for the Frisco Railroad retiring in 1967. He began his second career in the insurance business and continuing this career until retirement in 2010. He married the love of his life, Kaye Plunkett DeWitt on August 8, 1952 and they enjoyed 67 years together. Kaye preceded him in death on January 24, 2020. He was a faithful member of Meadowood Baptist Church and Howard Brannon Sunday School Class until his health began to fail. Late in life he and Kaye enjoyed traveling across country with his sister and brother-in-law, Hazel and Bill Hodges. He was devoted husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his wife, and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Jack Dewitt and his sisters, Hazel Hodges, Beatrice Thornbury and Lela DeWitt. He is survived by his son, Troy, Jr (Debbie), Amory; daughters, Kathy Crisostomo (Shine), Pensacola, Fl, Kim Jewell (Vic), Senatobia, Konie Minga (Phillip), Amory; grandchildren, Karen Parker, Kelly Blake (Eric), Kerri Monaghan (Caleb), Joshua Crisostomo, Skye Suggs (Justin), Korey Harris (Stephanie), Kasey Harris, Holley Smith (Cameron), Kristen Knotts (Daniel), Wesley Minga (Katie), Heather Baker (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Karlie Parker, Austin Blake, Anna and Gracie Monaghan, Mya Smith, Summer and Blake Suggs, Ayden and Addie Harris, Hugh Smith, Lilly and Jack Knotts, Summer Minga and Noa Baker; Great-great granddaughter, Addie Murphy. A private family service will be held at a later time. His grandsons and son-in-laws will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in his memory to North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice, Att: Heath Care Foundation, 830 South Gloster, Tupelo, MS 38801 or The Gideon's International, Att: Charles R. Pace, 40124 Holloway Road, Hamilton, MS 39746. Memories and condolences
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
54°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Tonight
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 4, 2020 @ 6:02 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.