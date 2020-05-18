BOONEVILLE -- Margarita Diaz-Escobar, 71, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 7:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.

