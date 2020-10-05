SMITHVILLE -- Shelia Diaz, 57, passed away Monday, October 05, 2020, at Court Yards Community Living Center in Fulton. Services will be on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.

