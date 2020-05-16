Victoria "Vicky" Pieraccini Dichiara died peacefully May 14, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia at the age of 95. Vicky is survived by her children, Tom Dichiara, wife Fonda - Rossville, TN; John Dichiara, wife Elisa - Atlanta, GA; Ronald Dichiara - Marietta, GA; Robert Dichiara, wife Kelly - Powder Springs, GA; and Rosalie Dichiara - Flowood, MS. Grandchildren Elizabeth Zepponi (Fred) - West Point, MS; Andrew Dichiara (Abbey) - West Point, MS; Laura Dichiara - Jackson, MS; Tony Dichiara (Hannah) - Dallas, GA; and Chris Dichiara (Korinne) - Atlanta, GA. Great-Grandchildren Leo and Camillia Zepponi - West Point, MS; Sam Dichiara - West Point, MS; Owen, Evan, and Allison Cate Dichiara - Dallas, GA. Vicky was born on September 5, 1924 in Memphis, TN to Umberto and Rose Pieraccini. In her early life, she was a fashion model, pageant contestant, and was employed by Westinghouse as an administrative assistant. She married the love of her life, Thomas Dichiara, in 1953, moving to Aberdeen, MS and welcomed 5 children into their home. They were happily married for 46 years supporting each other in both their business and personal lives. Vicky's children remember her as a loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals but also remember the importance of faith and family. In her later life, Vicky enjoyed traveling to Europe and boating on the Tombigbee river with her husband and children. She also enjoyed participating in her faith community, St. Francis Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and also participated in local social clubs. She had a beautiful voice and loved to play the piano. A graveside funeral is scheduled for Tuesday the 19th of May at 11:00 A.M. at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen, MS. Father Tim Murphey and Father Joseph Le will officiate the ceremony. Visitation will be Tuesday morning May 19, 2020 from 9:45 A.M. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
