Mary Belle Turner Dick, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior, September 29, 2021, at Southern Magnolia. She was born on September 17, 1930 to Monroe and Dora Floyd Turner. Mary was a lifelong resident of Tishomingo County. Mary retired from Wal-Mart in 1995, where she worked in the Fabric Department. She was a faithful member of South Cross Roads Baptist Church as long as she was able to attend. In her retirement years, she loved to work in her yard, especially her flowers, and loved gathering flowers to make bouquets for her church. She also loved quilting and cooking for her family and friends. Mary Belle married Roscoe Dick in 1947. He preceded her in death in January 2001. She is survived by her six children, Caffie Enlow (Bobby) of Iuka, MS, Shirley Harrison (Travis) of Michie, TN, Mark Dick (Judy) of Tuscumbia, AL, Shelia Underwood (Phillip) of Red Bay, AL, Barney Dick (Shirley) of Iuka, MS, and Connie Clark (Don) of Iuka, MS; twelve grandchildren, Brad, Cliff, and Patrick Enlow, Carla King, Kevin Dick, Keri Southern, Darrell Underwood and Jennifer Lane, Brandon and Dustin Dick, Deron Clark and Calee Pape; 23 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; her sisters, Artie Cox (Cleve), Faye Lovelace (Chester) and Betty Moore; her brother, Jerry Turner (Doris); and her caregivers and staff of Southern Magnolia Estates and Kindred Hospice Care, who all loved her to the very end. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Linda Alice Dick; her parents; a grandson, Michael Denson; and her brothers, Roe Turner and Jimmy Turner. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, October 1, 2021 from 5pm until 8pm, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Visitation will continue on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 12pm until 1pm, at South Cross Roads Baptist Church. Services are scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1pm at South Cross Roads Baptist Church, officiated by Bro. Mike Nabors and Bro. Keith Lovelace. Burial will follow in South Cross Roads Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brad Enlow, Cliff Enlow, Patrick Enlow, Darrell Underwood, Brandon Dick, Dustin Dick, and Deron Clark. Donations may be made in Mrs. Mary's honor to the South Cross Roads Cemetery Fund. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
