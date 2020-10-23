Paul James Dickens, age 77, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Amory, MS. He was born May 26, 1943 to James W. Dickens and Isabel Thomas Dickens in Dixon Springs, TN. He was a graduate of Carthage High School in Carthage, TN. In June of 1962, he graduated from Southern Academy and Clinical Technology in Nashville, TN. He was Valedictorian of his graduating class in college. He had degrees in Lab Technician and Radiography. He married his wife, Barbara Roberts, August 3, 1963. He worked with Dr. Murphree, Dr. Coghlan, Dr. Turnage, Dr. Washington, Dr. Parker, and retired working with Dr. Yoe. He enjoyed yard work, he was a gifted musician and singer ever since high school, playing in several area bands. He enjoyed traveling and spending his later life with special friend, Jeanette Doggett of Carthage, TN. Above all, family was most important, especially grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with Mr. Pat Birkholtz and Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:40 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Survivors include one daughter, Jan Pounders (Grady) of Becker, MS; three sons, Jay Dickens (Jennifer) of Lackey Community, Bill Lemmons (Rhea) of Petal Community, and Bob Lemmons (Susan) of Aberdeen, MS; one sister, Linda Lankford (Ray) of Difficult, TN; grandchildren, Page Mitchell, Rye-Leigh Lemmons, Bobby and Bill Lemmons, Jeremy and Jacob Dickens and Madison Hillhouse; four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, special friend, Jeanette Doggett. Preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Barbara. You can sign the register and send condolences online to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
