Verdie Mae Kemp Dickens, 74, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her home. She was born April 18, 1947 to the late Olen Kemp and the late Jewell Riddle Kemp. She was an active member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She was famous for her fried apple pies. She was an avid seamstress and canner. Services will be 2:00 pm on Friday October 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Minor and Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Friday, Oct. 8 in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Baptist Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, James Dickens; daughters: Angelia (Jim) Harris, Tammi (Donald) Oswalt, Kim (Tim) Rogers; 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and one great, great-grandchild; sisters: Hellen (David) Abbott, Ann Pettigo; brothers: Donnie Kemp, Chris (Gail) Kemp. Preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David Kemp Pallbearers will be Corey Rogers, Matthew Sheffield, Tyler Floyd, Hayden Dickens, Robert Tyra, Kevin Spencer, Tim Oswalt Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
