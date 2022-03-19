On Friday morning, March 18, 2022, Angeline "Angie" Blackman Dickerson, 84, resident of Falkner, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Dickerson will be at 3 PM Monday, March 21 at Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Bro. Ritchie Lockhart officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Dickerson was born May 24, 1937 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Donald and Vetta Foster Blackman. She was a graduate of Humes High School in Memphis and was employed as a Registered Nurse for over 35 years with hospitals in the Shelby County area. A member of Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Mrs. Dickerson moved to Tippah County over 20 years ago. She loved flowers and had a passion for animals which included feeding birds and squirrels. Reading Mother Goose books to children and watching her daily game shows, The Price is Right and Jeopardy were favorite pastimes. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Monday, March 21 at Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Loving memories will continue to be shared by her son, Darrell Dickerson (Joann) of Iuka and two grandchildren, Brian Dickerson of Falkner and Amber Dickerson of Iuka. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Dickerson. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Dickerson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
