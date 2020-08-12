Clara Roberson Dickerson, 91, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. She was an only child born May 23, 1929 to William Mitchell Roberson and Alma Eula Cox Roberson in Peoples Community of Ripley, MS., Tippah County. Clara graduated with honors from Peoples High School and received a full scholarship from Blue Mountain College, but instead married her Tippah County sweetheart, Thomas "Midge" Dickerson of Ripley. They married December 23, 1946 and moved to Memphis where Midge went to Southern College of Jewelry, and watchmaking. They then moved to Okolona, MS in 1949 and opened Dickerson's Gifts and Jewelry. They were in business for 32 years and then Clara and Midge went to work for Driefus Jewelers, later becoming Reed's Jewelers. They both won many awards with the company for their salesmanship. Clara had a dry wit, was always fun to be around and loved her family and friends dearly. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Okolona. Clara is survived by two daughters, Janet Jo Ransom (Dennis) of Okolona, MS, and Kelli Rhea Dickerson Krumcke (Bruce) of Tupelo, MS; four grandsons, Monte Chad Sullivan, Thomas Mitchell "Mitch" Sullivan (Lori), Bruce Clayton "Clay" Krumcke (Katie), and William Bryce Krumcke; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Grace Sullivan, Jacob Corley Sullivan, Tori Hope Franz (Justin), Travis Cole Sullivan, Macy Kathryn Sullivan, and Walker Holt Sullivan; and one great great-grandson, Malakai Stacy; and a nephew and several nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, T.M. "Midge" Dickerson in 2011; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, J.A. and Dora Dickerson of Ripley, MS; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Reuben and Velma Purnell of Cotton Plant, MS, Wilson and Evelyn Dickerson of Ripley, MS., Dr. W.M. and Mary E. Dickerson of Tupelo, MS. and a nephew, John W. Dickerson, Jr. Ripley. A private graveside service will be held at 11 AM Today (Thurs., 8/13) at Tippah Memorial Gardens near Ripley with the Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Pallbearers will be Chad Sullivan, Mitch Sullivan, Clay Krumcke, Bryce Krumcke, Bruce Krumcke, and Dr. W. M. Dickerson, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Ransom, Jim Cobb, Scottie Dixon, Dr. Ken Harvey, Robby Earnest, and the North Miss. Medical Center Home Health and Hospice group. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 West Main, Okolona, MS 38860. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
