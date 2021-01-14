David Arlon Dickerson, 74, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born April 25, 1946, in Tupelo to David Clienton and Mildred Marie Lyles Dickerson. He was self-employed in the painting and drywall business for many years and later joined his daughter Shelia Oswalt in owning D & O Drywall. He served six years in the Army National Guard. David was an exceptional carpenter who enjoyed wood work, hunting, fishing, and collecting and making knives. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, January 18, at the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include one daughter, Michelle Sheffield (Russell), and his son, Matthew Dickerson (Tasha), all of Mooreville; his son-in-law, Claude Oswalt; one sister, Glenda Dill (Scotty) of Alpine; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Langley (Ryan), Mallory Oswalt (Ben Williams), Blake Teeters (Summer Price), Seth Sheffield, Lee Ann Oswalt, Tammy Oswalt, Will Sheffield, Bryleigh Dickerson, and Paisleigh Dickerson; great-grandchildren, Ridge Langley, Jensen Langley, and baby J.C. Teeters due in April; an honorary daughter, Kim Robinson; a special nephew, Dewayne Dickerson; and a host of friends and family members. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy Lee "Dot" Dickerson; one daughter, Shelia Oswalt; his parents, Client and Marie Dickerson; one brother, Bobby Dickerson; and an infant sister, Dorothy Dickerson Pallbearers will be Tony Dickerson, Lyndon Mays, James Estes, Danny McDonald, Mac Gregory, Neil Gregory, and Buddy Loyd. Honorary pallbearer in memory is the late Tim Dickerson. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time Monday at Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the Dickerson family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.