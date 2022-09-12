Emma Earline Dickerson, age 90, passed from this life on September 10, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born in Saltillo on March 2, 1932, to Thomas Osban and Ethel Lee Davis Smith. In 1948, she married Paul E. "Bid" Dickerson, with whom she spent 54 wonderful years before his passing. Earline ("Mamaw" to her family) enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the congregation at Northeast Church of Christ. She had many jobs through the years, but she always spoke most fondly of her time caring for children in the Tupelo and Mooreville communities. She also took great joy in serving for many years at Rustic Youth Camp in Russellville, Ala., where she helped prepare food for the campers, shared stories, played matchmaker, and occasionally devised pranks to pull on campers and fellow counselors alike. But whether at camp or at home, she always sought opportunities to serve others in ways big and small. Those who knew her will remember that she always delighted in doing for others. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Leon Smith; her sisters, Yvonne Pettigrew and Mary Alice Millwood Wright; her son Gary Paul Dickerson; and an infant son, Daniel Greg Dickerson. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Putt of Mooreville; her daughter Reba Patterson (George) of Mooreville; her daughter-in-law Diane Dickerson of Mooreville; her brother-in-law, Joe Dickerson of Cornelius, N.C.; her sister-in-law Frances Loyd of Eggville; grandchildren Greg Dickerson (Angel) of Springfield, Mo., Lee Fowler (Amanda) of Mooreville, Carmen Perkins (Morgan) of Mooreville, Heath Fowler (Angela) of Montgomery, Ala., and Emily Edmonson (Dustin) of Fulton; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as many dear friends whom she loved as family and who loved her the same. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Monday, September 12 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues, Tupelo, with Bro. Jackie Clayton, Lee Fowler, Heath Fowler, Greg Dickerson, and Bro. Jackie Richardson officiating. Visitation was Sunday, September 11, from 6 until 9 p.m. She was interred at Crossroads Cemetery in Auburn. There were no graveside services. Pallbearers will be Michael Dickerson, Andy Gregory, Donnie Wright, Dale Rushing, Tim Smith, and Derik Rushing. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mac Gregory, Tommy Smith, Tony Dickerson, Steve Curbow, and Neil Gregory. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House www.sanctuaryhospicehouse.com / 5159 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38803) or the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org / Alzheimer's Association Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601). Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.