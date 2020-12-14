Mary Gail Dickerson, 80, passed away at her home on December 07, 2020. She was a former secretary and employee of Blue Bell and Bio Clinic. She was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. Burial was in Bethany Cemetery and a service will be announced by Waters Funeral Home at a later date. She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Weatherly of Baldwyn; son, Mike Dickerson of Baldwyn; sister, Marie Conlee of Tupelo; father of her children, Max Dickerson;(3) grandchildren and (4) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Minnie Carlock Duncan; one brother and three sisters. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

