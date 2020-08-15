Shirley Faye Dickerson, 85, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Tupelo on January 19, 1935 to Cecil and Opal Davenport Stevens. Shirley retired from the Prentiss County Health Department where she served as office manager. She attended Asbury Methodist Church. Shirley is survived by two daughters, Kim Lewis of Augusta, Georgia and Amy Darnell (Jim) of Collierville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Gabe Ryan and Kylee Long (Martin) both of Baldwyn, Jay Lewis (Mallory) of Portland Oregon, Leigh Lewis of Augusta, Georgia, and Chase Pulliam of Collierville, Tennessee; three great-grandchildren, Maggie and Vivian Long and Edison Lewis; her brother, Jimmy Stevens (Linda Bishop) of Saltillo; and a son-in-law, Steve Ryan (T.J. Strawbridge) of Baldwyn. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Dickerson; her daughter, Pam Ryan; brothers, Wayne and Kenneth Stevens; and her son-in-law, Stan Lewis. Shirley's life and memory will be celebrated with a private graveside service for the immediate family at Priceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
