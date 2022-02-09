Thomas Lanny Dickerson of Covington, Tennessee was taken to heaven December 25, 2021. Born February 20, 1949, and raised in Ashland, Mississippi to the late Thomas Earl and Estelle Leah Dickerson. His maternal grandparents were the late John and Donnie Lou Simpson. Paternal grandparents were the late James Burgess and Sarah (Peeler) Dickerson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Lou (Dickerson) Sanderson. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lee (McGahey) Dickerson. They were married June 13, 1981. They were blessed with a very special marriage. He was known by his Ashland's family and friends as Lanny. He loved sports and played throughout school. After high school, he attended Northwest Junior College in Senatobia, Mississippi and transferred to Mississippi State University where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education and his Master's in Educational Administration. He later pursued his Doctorate's Degree at Arkansas State University. He worked as a teacher, coach and administrator. He loved working with young people and took great pleasure in the teams he coached. He leaves behind a host of loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the St. Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee. His Memorial will be Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Bethel Church in Ashland, MS. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
