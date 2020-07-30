Timothy Wade Dickerson, 67, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home. He was born August 8, 1952, in Lee County to William Odell and Geneva Curbow Dickerson. He was a self-employed carpenter and attended Gilmore Chapel Independent Methodist Church. He enjoyed deer hunting, being outdoors, gardening, and working with his tractor. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at the East Mt. Zion Cemetery in the Pratts community with Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Dickerson of the Pratts community; one son, William Ellis of Mooreville; one daughter, Katie Bunch (Cody) of Marietta; one brother, Micheal Dickerson (Carolyn) of the Auburn community; one sister, Connie Cole (Jim) of Olive Branch; and two grandchildren, Ruby Ellis and Noah Bunch. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Mitchell Dickerson. Condolences may be shared with the Dickerson family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
85°
Fair
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 8:11 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.