Timothy Wade Dickerson, 67, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home. He was born August 8, 1952, in Lee County to William Odell and Geneva Curbow Dickerson. He was a self-employed carpenter and attended Gilmore Chapel Independent Methodist Church. He enjoyed deer hunting, being outdoors, gardening, and working with his tractor. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at the East Mt. Zion Cemetery in the Pratts community with Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Dickerson of the Pratts community; one son, William Ellis of Mooreville; one daughter, Katie Bunch (Cody) of Marietta; one brother, Micheal Dickerson (Carolyn) of the Auburn community; one sister, Connie Cole (Jim) of Olive Branch; and two grandchildren, Ruby Ellis and Noah Bunch. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Mitchell Dickerson. Condolences may be shared with the Dickerson family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

