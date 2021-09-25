James Larry Dickey, age 75, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born February 14, 1946 to Jimmy Elton Dickey and Neva Jewel Bross Dickey. He proudly served his country as a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Larry worked as a truck driver for Kirksey Brothers. On February 20, 1970 he married Virginia Lindsey and they enjoyed 51 wonderful years together. Larry leaves behind his wife, Virginia; two daughters, Rhonda Michelle Hicks (Chris) of Guntown and Christy Renee Jenkins (Mark) of Mantachie; a son, James David Dickey of Saltillo; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two sisters, and one brother. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and two brothers. Visitation for Larry will be 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services celebrating his life will be 3 p.m. Sunday at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Richey Hester and Bro. Henry Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Dorsey Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cory Jenkins, Cameron Jenkins, Kipp Reeves, Travis Hicks and Will Hicks. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
