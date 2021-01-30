Thomas Ralph Dickey, Sr., passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. A longtime Lee County resident, he was born November 3, 1954 to Jimmy and Neva Jewel Dickey. Ralph began driving a truck as soon as he got his license at 18 years old and has been driving ever since, most recently for Williams Logistics. Above everything else in life, Ralph was a family man who was known by many special names. He was Ralph to friends, Dad and Big Ralph to his kids and their friends, Papaw to his grandkids, and Bootsie to the love of his life, Goldie. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed camping and sporting activities with his grandchildren. He was greatly loved by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Goldie Woods Dickey of Saltillo; three children, Ralph Dickey Jr. (Jennifer) of the Auburn Community, Angela Bickerstaff Parker (Chris) of Hattiesburg, and Sonya Dickey of Russellville, Alabama; six grandchildren, Hunter Parker, Hannah Parker, Kamiron Harris (Tyler) Lexi Dickey, Ralph Dickey III, and Kasi Surratt (Corey); five great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Faye Bean (Edwin) of Mobile, Alabama, Evelyn Turner (Jackie) of Anderson, South Carolina, Larry Dickey (Carol) of Saltillo, Geraldine Wood of Saltillo, and Ronnie Dickey (Sheila) of Arab, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jimmy "Jimbo" Dickey and a sister, Doris Dickey. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services will be 12 p.m. at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Terry Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Due to the current health crisis, friends and family are respectfully asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and refraining from hugs and handshakes. Pallbearers will be Chris Parker, Hunter Parker, Ray Fowler, Michael Lindsey, Doug Dickey, and Terry Dickey. Honorary pallbearers will be all of his golfing buddies. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.