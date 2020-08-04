Judy Duncan Dickinson, 65, lifelong resident of Ripley, passed away Sunday evening, August 2, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. Graveside Services remembering the life of Mrs. Dickinson will be at 10 AM Wednesday, August 5 in the Ripley City Cemetery with Bro. Warren Harrell officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Dickinson was born January 21, 1955 in Ripley, the daughter of Sue Jean Akins Duncan of Ripley and the late James Murry Duncan. She received her education in the Ripley School System and was married March 18, 1974 to her beloved husband, Stanley Dickinson who survives. A member of Faith Fellowship Church in Ripley, Mrs. Dickinson was employed in the manufacturing industry for much of her life which included PEP Industries. Tech-Craft and Bilt-Rite. She will be remembered for her love of singing gospel music, traveling and sharing quality time with her much adored grandchildren. Precious memories will also be shared by three daughters, Sandra Rakestraw (Brad) and Amy Bridges (Alton), both of Blue Mountain and Angie Bridges (Chris) of Ripley, two sons, Bryan Duncan and Anthony Dickinson, both of Ripley, one sister, Jeanine Howard (Billy) of Ripley, five brothers, Randy Duncan, Mike Duncan (Judy), Orville Duncan (Mary) and Bobby Duncan, all of Ripley and Greg Duncan (Joann) of Tiplersville, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and her loyal pet canines, "Scrappy" and "Prissy". She was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Amber Bridges and two sisters, Carol Pritchett and Gloria Jean Duncan. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Dickinson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.