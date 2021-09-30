George Dickson, Jr

George T. Dickson Jr., 78, crossed over into heaven on September 28, 2021, at The Meadows Nursing Home in Fulton, MS. George was born on October 21, 1942, in Jackson, MS, to George and Allie Taylor Dickson. He was a 1962 graduate of Saint Joseph High School in Jackson, MS. He worked for Vickers (now known as Eaton Corporation) for 28 years before moving to Saltillo, MS where he continued working for Lane Furniture for 15 years before retiring. He enjoyed camping with his family, riding motorcycles, traveling, hunting and fishing. He was a member of Mantachie United Methodist Church in Mantachie, MS. George is survived by his wife of 59 years Patsy Dickson; daughters Pam (Jim) Barkeley of Oxford, MS and Kim Haupt of Mooreville, MS; five grandchildren, Brandi (Matt) Guin, Haley (Josh) Christian, Preston Haupt, Jessica Barkeley and Allie Barkeley; three great grandchildren, Harper Christian, Brody Christian and Harrison Haupt; and sister Alline (Robert) Skees. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Hazel Sims. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 12:30 pm-1:30 pm and the funeral service at 1:30 pm at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Rev. Joe Coggins officiating. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mantachie United Methodist Church, 5905 MS-363, Mantachie, MS 38855. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

