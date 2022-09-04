Danny Lamar Dill, 72, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his home in Tremont. He was born December 12, 1949, to Dan Houston and Earnie Mae Franks Dill. He was a heavy machine operator for most all his life. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Paul Graham and Bro. Wayne Napier officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Tremont. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Sandra Lee Dill; his three sons, Kaylon Dill (Mary), Kirk Dill (Pam), and Kelly Dill; His grandchildren, Alston Dill (Brittney), Andrew Dill (Emily), Adam Dill (Lynsey), Thomas Dill (Katelyn), Derek Dill, Paige Dill, and Alex Dill; two great grandchildren, Carol Beth and S.J. Dill; three step children, Sonya Thomas (Roy), Chad Miller, and Bronson Miller (Melissa); four grandchildren, Jordan Kent, Dustin Kent, Ryan Honeycutt, and Karlee Todd (Austin); four step grandchildren, B.J. Suggs, Michael Suggs, Casey Oaks, and Katie Oaks; three step great grandchildren, Lexi Suggs, Xyler Oaks, and Sky Arnold; two step great- great grandchildren, Bently Arnold and Brody Arnold; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Dill; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Kaylon Alston Dill, Andrew Mark Dill, Adam Richard Dill, Thomas Kirk Dill, Alex Daniel Dill, Heath Jerrett Plunkett. Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 5, from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
