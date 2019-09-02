Earnie May Franks Dill, 86, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at her home. She was born September 16, 1932 to the late Elvin Franks and the late Evelene Chrsitian Franks in Mantachie. She was a member of Believer's Baptist church. She loved spending time with her family and church family. Services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Harold Ozbirn officiating. Burial will be in Fawn Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son, Danny (Sandra) Dill of Tremont, sisters, Loyce (Bud) Turman of Fulton, Joyce Jackson of Fulton, Linda (Oneal) Thompson of Aberdeen, 5 grandsons, 1 Granddaughter, 12 great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 4 step great grand children,. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Houston Dill, her parents, sisters, Lavern Vess, Lavee Dill, Fay Brown, Dathel McComb, Brothers, Orvile Franks, Ausbon Franks. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
