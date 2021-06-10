James Eugene "Gene" Dill, 65, started his new life in Heaven on Monday, June 7, 2021. Born in Nettleton, on December 8, 1955, he was the son of the late Franz and Louise Smith Dill. Gene grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Smithville High school. He went to work at early age as a sewing machine mechanic at the Glenn Manufacturing Plant in Amory. Later in life, he served as a Supervisor at the Former Sprint Boat Manufacturing in Amory. He was a hard worker and helped others out when they were in need. Gene was a kind hearted, loving man who always thought about others. He believed in God and was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in the Mt. Zion Community. A big talker, Gene liked to socialize with family and friends and he never met a stranger. He was a proud member of the Smithville Chapter of the Masons and his brothers meant a lot to him. In his free time, he liked to work on his home place, keep his garden looking great and working on his farm. He liked to listen to Country Music and just being outdoors where he liked to go hunting, fishing, and gardening. Gene was a simple kind man who always put others first. He will be missed by his family and friends dearly and they will cherish all the wonderful memories made with him through the years. Gene is survived by his uncle, Ralph Dill, Hatley; aunt, Clarene Smith; nieces, Tam Finney and Traci Knight ; and a nephew, Justin Markham; a host of cousins; children who loved him dearly, Katie Beth Williams and Layne Williams; many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Franz and Louise Dill; half-sister, Diane Markham; infant brother, Franz Dill, Jr.; and nephew, Dr. Jeffrey Markham. A graveside funeral service, with Masonic Rites, will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 2:00 pm at New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, Mississippi. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.