SALTILLO -- James Dill, 82, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory. Services will be on 2 PM Monday March 30 at Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Noon- 1:45 PM Monday Only at Tupelo Chapel.

