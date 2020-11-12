Johanna "Jodi" Nannette Dill, 58 of Guntown, MS was born April 25,1962 and passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Jodi was preceded in death by her husband Perry Dill, her son Phillip Dill, and her father David Reese. Sheis survived by her children John David (Zoe) of Saltillo, Daniel of Colorado, Hanna of Colorado, and Michael Paul of Saltillo, her grandson Theo, her mother Joyce Reese of Guntown, her brother Kirk Reese of Dorcy, and her sister Cindy Hutcheson of Guntown. Jodi's grandson Theo was the light of her life! She loved to crochet, read, and collect purses.She was a faithful member of Saltillo First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and worked with the clothing drive anda graduate of Mantachie High School 1980, goingto graduate at William Carey College and was married on August 18, 1983. Jodi was employed at Barnes Crossing Hyundai/Mazda. Jodi will truly be missed but never forgotten. Visitation will be held at the Magnolia Suite ofAssociated Family Funeral Home at 11:00,Friday, November 13, 2020 and the funeral will follow at 1:00 pm at Associated's TupeloChapel of Memories. Private burial will follow services at Oak Grove Cemetery.Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family. Our family at Associated is very honored to have been chosen to be of service to the Dill/Reese family.
