Mrs. Mary John Peeler Dill passed away at the age of 95 on June 29, 2021 at Church Street Manor in Ecru, MS. Mary J. Dill was born June 21, 1926 to John Daniel Peeler and Velma Lee Dees Peeler. She was a Social Worker at the Department of Human Services for 26 years. She attended the Ripley Presbyterian Church. Mary is survived by: one daughter: Margaret Montgomery (Kent) of Pontotoc, MS; two sons: Alan Dill (Annie) of Corpus Christi, TX, William Dill (Kam) Tryon, NC; three grandchildren: Marissa Mitchell (David) of Richmond, VA, Erin Hardy (Jason) of Houston, TX, Greg Dill (Adrianne) of Corpus Christi, TX; five great grandchildren: Gabrielle Mitchell, Joseph Mitchell of Richmond, VA, Gregory Dill of Deer Park, TX, Kitty Hardy of Houston, TX, Elliot Dill of Corpus Christi, TX; two step grandchildren: Donna Manning (Steve) of Blue Springs, MS, Pam Young of North Redington Beach, FL; three step great grandchildren: Michael Manning (Korey) of New Albany, MS, Jennifer Manning, Sarah Manning of Blue Springs, MS; three step great grandchildren; special caregivers: Denise Cooper of Pontotoc, MS, Beth Garner of Ripley, MS; one special niece: Judy McLarty; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Sara McLarty and Martha Garner; one brother: Lee Peeler; one step granddaughter: Jay Hancock; one step great grandson: Jerry Lee Scott. Visitation will be Monday, July 5, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 06:00 PM at the Ripley Presbyterian Church. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Ripley Presbyterian Church. Dr. Rev. Jody Hill will officiate. Interment will be at the Ripley Cemetery. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
